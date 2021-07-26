OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman man struck, killed by train

A Kingman man was struck and killed by a train on Saturday as he reportedly sat on the railroad tracks near the 2100 block of Andy Devine Avenue. A freight train traveling through Kingman is pictured. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

A Kingman man was struck and killed by a train on Saturday as he reportedly sat on the railroad tracks near the 2100 block of Andy Devine Avenue. A freight train traveling through Kingman is pictured. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: July 26, 2021 11:49 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is investigating the death of a 30-year-old Kingman man who was struck by a train on Saturday, July 24.

KPD wrote in a news release that at 11 p.m. the man was struck and killed by a westbound train on the tracks near the 2100 block of Andy Devine Avenue.

The investigation, which is ongoing, reportedly revealed that the man had been sitting on the train tracks as the train approached.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman man killed by train
Body found near train tracks
Kingman man alive after van struck by train
Train clips Kingman pedestrian
Helmetless motorcyclist killed in Andy Devine/Airway intersection crash Saturday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State