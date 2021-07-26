Teen, 4-year-old girl swept away by floodwaters in Arizona

PIMA, Ariz. - Authorities continue searching Sunday for a 4-year-old girl and teenager who were both swept away by floodwaters in separate incidents in Arizona.

Graham County authorities resumed looking for a 4-year-old Pima girl missing since Thursday night while Verde Valley fire personnel search for a 16-year-old girl in Cottonwood.

Crews suspended the search for the child Friday night due to storms, but resumed Saturday morning with an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter in the air and trained dogs on the ground.

A woman had called the county sheriff’s office around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and said she and her children were stuck on top of their vehicle in a wash.

Authorities arrived on the scene and were able to rescue some of the family, but couldn’t find the young girl whose name wasn’t immediately released.

Meanwhile, authorities say some belongings of the unidentified 16-year-old girl were found Sunday but the search continues for the teen who was stranded in her car at a low-water river crossing Saturday night before being swept downstream.

Verde Valley Fire crews, Cottonwood police and Cottonwood fire crews deployed search teams again Sunday.

Flash flooding has been reported in many areas around Arizona since a series of storms began Friday.