The Colorado River Corvette Club, composed of members from Kingman, Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Lake Havasu City and Laughlin, presented a check for $1,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation Arizona Chapter. The money was raised from a drawing for a quilt featuring the 11 Corvette clubs in the region. From left are Greg Attl, Corvette Club president; Carol Dwyer, CRCC secretary; Steve Barajas, CRCC membership director; Kathy Wollison, Make A Wish Foundation representative; Jim Zaborsky, CRCC governor; Jack Walker, CRCC treasurer; Debbie Dorman, CRCC adviser; and Steven Lynn, CRCC vice president.