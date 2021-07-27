OFFERS
Kingman Arthub’s education session to run through Sept. 11

Summer landscape painting, musical theater, improv and more are on the agenda for the next education session at the Arthub, which runs from Aug. 3 through Sept. 11. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 27, 2021 7:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts’ next session of visual arts, theater and dance classes is slated to run from Aug. 3 to Sept. 11, and will feature summer landscapes, musical theater, improv and more.

The upcoming education session features drawing and painting for animation classes, Pop-Up Princess classes, theater classes for kids focusing on musical theater, improv, intro to theater and more.

That includes Bob Ross Certified Instructor and artist Kathy Wolleson's “Come Paint with Kathy - Summer Landscapes” class.

“Wollesen invites everyone 14 and up, with no previous experience needed, to join her on Aug. 7 at our Kingman Arthub to paint Bob Ross' “Summer landscape,” the Arthub wrote in a news release. “All necessary tools and supplies are included in the enrollment fee. This one-day workshop is always in hot demand and enrollment is limited, so make sure to secure your spot.”

Classes are continuously added throughout the session, the news release noted.

Registration is now available and open for enrollment online at https://kingmanarthub.com/Classes-c61486407.

“We are excited to host so many talented instructors in all avenues of art and performing art education. There is something for everyone, both for adults as well as our youth,” said Sidney Valdez, Arthub coordinator and education director. “This will be a great opportunity for our local community to get involved in our thriving arts department by learning a new skill.”

