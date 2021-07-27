Mohave Community College Dental Hygiene students help during Backpack Buddies event

MOHAVE VALLEY – Mohave Community College students, staff and faculty happily helped children in the 2021 BHHS Legacy Foundation Tri-State Backpack Buddies event recently in Mohave Valley.

Backpack Buddies helps provide basic home, health and back-to-school items for children in the Arizona, California and Nevada tri-state area. Items donated include shoes, school uniforms and hygiene supplies. MCC Dental Program students have been participating in this event for five years, and always enjoy teaching children proper dental care, the college wrote in a news release.

“Being able to do a community service event with the Legacy Foundation and with a school like MCC, it makes it more fulfilling for us and it makes us feel like we’re giving something back to the community before we’re out there being dental hygienists,” MCC Dental Hygiene Student Jeremiah Cummins said.

Tracy Gift is the college Dental Hygiene Program director and one of the Backpack Buddies event coordinators. Dental students participate in this event as part of their service learning project. Students put together bags with health-care items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss, which were provided by Delta Dental Foundation.

Gift said dental students have the opportunity to interact with children from various backgrounds, which is a benefit as they train to be healthcare professionals.

“It’s part of the community and MCC believes in community and this starts our students believing that, and we hope they continue to volunteer to help others as they grow into being members of the community,” Gift said.

MCC Bullhead City Campus Dean of Student and Community Engagement Dr. Carolyn Hamblin and Associate Dean of Instruction Dr. Jennifer Woolston also volunteered their time to help lead groups of children through the event.

“Mohave Community College is a huge part of the community. It gives people the opportunity to train for a career which directly impacts their children’s lives,” Hamblin said. “The college is an integral part of the community and as we volunteer for backpack buddies it helps drive home that connection to our employees and to the people we volunteer with. We are all a part of this big community working together.”