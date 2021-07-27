OFFERS
Mohave Pride pool party slated

Mohave County Pride will host a Christmas in July Pool Party on Friday, July 30. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 27, 2021 7:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Pride will host a Christmas in July Pool Party at the Centennial Park swimming pool, 3333 Harrison St., from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, July 30.

The slide is available and admission will be free, but the group is asking for donations of hygiene products as part of its yearly Family Festivity Project, according to a news release.

For more information email mohavepride@hotmail.com.

