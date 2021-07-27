Rants and Raves | July 28, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. They should also be able to withstand a fact check. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Nice to see the fact checking in the Rants and Raves section. I am sure you will get negative feedback about it but news is supposed to be objective. As in facts are important.

Thank you, Kingman Miner editorial staff, for adding the “Editor’s Notes” to some of the rants and raves you receive. Honesty and truth are fast becoming ignored by a growing number of people in our divided country.

The Rants and Raves are an “opinion” column. Perhaps the editor could write his own rant and rave rather than censoring the citizens of this community. Why have an “opinion” column when one can’t speak their mind without censorship?

Kudos to the editors for including notes correcting false information in Rants and Raves column. Much needed!

I think Miner readers of rants and raves are intelligent enough to know that most Republicans are not anti-vaxxers and most Democrats don’t want to see America flushed down the toilet. The Miner’s editorial staff does not need to “fact check” the statements in the rants. It’s an insult to their reader’s intelligence when they assure us that “the ADA does not promote teeth of color.”

The only ones who think that the Associated Press is not biased are the other liberal media. I don’t think it is appropriate for you to comment on writers’ opinions. Illegals are spreading COVID, but you won’t find information on liberal Google. (Editor’s note: People are not illegal, although they sometimes do illegal things.)

American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all children over 2 years of age in school should wear masks for their safety because they can’t get vaccinated. KUSD and parents need to get on board.

Our son is fighting for his life due to COVID. He and all of our adult children are anti-vaccination people. Our hope is they will all get vaccinated so we don’t have to watch any of them fight for their lives

KUSD Installing Solar Panels, etc. – Solar, air purifying, covered parking areas and LED lights are great things for local schools and I hope the savings we expect as taxpayers will be realized.

Adoption Spotlight – I can’t believe in this day and age you are still posting pictures of kids. Imagine you are one of those kids in 10 years and you were abused by someone who saw you being advertised like an animal. (Editor’s note: The Adoption Spotlight helps children find families. All prospective parents are carefully screened by the state.)