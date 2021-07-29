COVID surge continues in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Mohave County public health officials reported 132 new COVID-19 cases and one death from complications of the virus in a report covering the two-day period from noon on Monday, July 26 and noon on Wednesday, July 28.

COVID-19 is continuing its deadly march through Mohave County, with 441 new cases and 13 deaths logged by county health officials in the seven-day period ending Wednesday.

It marked the fifth consecutive week that the number of new cases rose, with the more-transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus now dominant in the county.

That compares to 386 new cases and three deaths reported by county health officials in the week ending Wednesday, July 21. There were 222 new cases and four deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, June 30; and 144 new cases and two deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 23.

Of the new cases reported Wednesday, the Kingman area experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 50.

The new local cases keep trending younger – 32 of 50 involved patients in the age groups under 40 – as more of the older population is vaccinated. There were 10 cases ages 20-29, nine ages 11-19, eight ages 30-39 and five ages 0-10.

Another 14 local cases involved individuals in the age groups over 50 that have absorbed 97% of the nearly 700 deaths from the virus in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were seven new cases in the 50-59 age bracket, four in the 60-69 age group, and three ages 70-79. There were four new cases in the 40-49 age bracket.

Elsewhere in the county, health officials reported 42 new cases in the Lake Havasu City medical service area, 37 in the Bullhead City service area, and three in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

In addition to the delta variant, vaccine reluctance is figuring in the local surge. According to AZDHS, only 39% of county residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 51.9% statewide.

About one-third of county residents – 70,957 of about 210,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 207 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 161, Kingman with 156, Fort Mohave with 64, Golden Valley with 34 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,673 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,651 for Bullhead City, 5,190 for Kingman, 1,890 for Fort Mohave, 1,207 for Golden Valley, 897 for Mohave Valley and 464 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 161 cases in Topock, 66 in Dolan Springs, 57 in Meadview and 45 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 46.9 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 10.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 22,950 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 25,364 cases in the county. The county counts 684 deaths, while the state reports 783.

County health officials report that 21,206 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, July 28 there were 104 new cases from 746 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 14%.

The positivity rate was 7% (85/1,176) on Wednesday, July 21; 15% (103/664) on Friday, July 23; 17% (56/335) on Saturday, July 24; 17% (56/335) on Sunday, July 25; 32% (88/274) on Monday, July 26; and 12% (61/515) on Tuesday, July 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 220,961 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Wednesday, July 28, AZDHS was reporting 15 new deaths and 1,759 new cases from 23,279 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. More than 923,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,200 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 35 million confirmed cases and 611,824 deaths the morning of Wednesday, July 28. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,192,223 deaths from more than 196 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, July 28.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office at 3116 Stockton Hill Road, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.