Kingman Miner July 30 Adoption Spotlight: Lizith

These are Arizona’s children. Lizeth, who goes by “Lizzie,” is best known for her infectious smile and larger than life attitude. She enjoys swimming, going shopping and playing board games. Playing outside is one of her favorite things and she actually enjoys yard work! In school, Lizzie is very social and enjoys interacting with her teachers and classmates. Get to know Lizzie and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery June 2021: 32 children available for adoption in Arizona