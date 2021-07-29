OFFERS
Mohave County seeks state funding help on child dependency caseload

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss the need for state help in covering the county’s costs for child dependency cases at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 2. The county administration building is pictured. (Miner file photo)

BRANDON MESSICK For the Miner
Originally Published: July 29, 2021 2:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Raising a family can be expensive, but separating one can present a hefty financial burden for counties that are tasked with prosecuting child custody cases.

The Arizona County Supervisors Association is scheduled to meet at the end of September, to share legislative policy proposals at their annual CSA Legislative Summit.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will review its own possible suggestions to the law on Monday, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman. A proposal seeking reimbursement from the state for child custody cases – made by Mohave County every year since 2014 – is expected to return before the County Supervisors Association this September.

In January 2014, former Gov. Jan Brewer overhauled the state’s child welfare system by dismantling Arizona’s Child Protective Services agency. The agency was replaced with the Arizona Department of Child Services, which was designed to be more efficient than its predecessor – with greater manpower to remove children from situations of abuse and dangerous environments.

But greater efficiency meant a greater number of child dependency cases brought to Arizona courts. A greater number of legal battles ensued as parents fought to maintain custody of their children. And for more than seven years, Arizona counties have shouldered the cost of those proceedings – both in prosecuting them, and in obtaining legal representation for parents who could otherwise not afford an attorney.

According to Mohave County Indigent Defense Director Blake Schritter, such cases often require a minimum of two defense attorneys – and no single attorney can legally represent multiple members of the same family in a child dependency case. As such cases can last several years before a judgment is reached, and Schritter says those cases represent a crusing financial burden on the counties that prosecute them.

According to county records, Mohave County paid $1.5 million in pursuing 240 juvenile dependency filings throughout 2020. One year before the Department of Child Services was created, the county spent about $1.3 million to prosecute 176 juvenile dependency cases.

Schritter recommended in his proposal to the County Supervisors Association that the state should allocate financial resources to counties that have been impacted by juvenile dependency filings over the past seven years. What form those resources may take, or what reimbursement to expect, would be left to the state’s legislators.

