Obituary | Gerald Jim Larrick

On July 24, 2021 Gerald Jim Larrick passed away. He was 78 years old. He was surrounded by his children James Larrick, Daniel Larrick, Malena Dale, Gina Reedy and Ann Fisher; 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and several adopted grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be at Metcalfe Park in downtown Kingman Aug. 7 at 3 p.m.