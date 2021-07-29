Weather service: Wet weekend in store for Kingman
KINGMAN – Rain and thunderstorms could be in store for the Kingman area for the duration of the weekend, with the National Weather Service forecasting the greatest chance for precipitation on Friday, July 30 at 70%.
NWS forecasts scattered showers and thunderstorms prior to 11 a.m. Friday, with showers and more thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph, paired with a high temperature of 90 degrees and a low of 71 Friday night, which will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday, July 3 comes with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with likely showers and a possible storm after 11 a.m. in the forecast along with a high near 91. The chance for precipitation and thunderstorms drops to 30% Saturday night, which will have a low around 72 degrees.
There is also a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. to kick off the new month on Sunday, Aug. 1, which will have a high near 95 degrees. Forecast for Sunday night, which will have a low around 73, is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms prior to 11 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2 also comes with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m.
The Kingman area has received .20 inches of precipitation in the past 72 hours, with NWS recordings taken at Kingman Municipal Airport.
