10 more Mohave County residents killed by COVID-19

KINGMAN – COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 10 more Mohave County residents, while another 123 more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. The figures were revealed in a news release from the Mohave County Department of Public Health covering the two-day period between noon on Wednesday, July 28 and noon on Friday, July 30.

All of the deaths involved older adults, including five from the expansive Kingman medical service area. There were three deaths in the 70-79 age group, and one each age 50-59 and 70-79.

The Bullhead City service area suffered four deaths – three ages 80-89 and one age 60-69. A patient age 70-79 from the Lake Havasu City service area also perished.

Of the 123 new cases, 34 were confirmed in the Kingman area, including 10 over the age 50 in age groups that have accounted for 97% of the county’s 693 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. There were five new local cases ages 50-59, four ages 60-69 and one age 80-89.

The most new local cases were logged in the 40-49 age bracket with 10. There were also five cases ages 11-19, four ages 30-39, three ages 0-10 and two ages 20-29.

Bullhead City recorded the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 57. There were also 26 new cases logged in the Lake Havasu City service area, and six in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The number of new, weekly cases have been rising for more than a month in Mohave County, a phenomenon attributed to the low COVID-19 vaccination rate and the predominance of the delta variant in the county.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Service, only 39.2% of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That compares to 52.1% statewide.

About one-third of county residents – 71,162 of about 210,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 212 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 162, Kingman with 159, Fort Mohave with 63, Golden Valley with 35 and Mohave Valley with 22. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,699 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,681 for Bullhead City, 5,213 for Kingman, 1,904 for Fort Mohave, 1,213 for Golden Valley, 907 for Mohave Valley and 470 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 161 cases in Topock, 68 in Dolan Springs, 57 in Meadview and 46 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.4 years, while the age of the average patient is 46.9 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 10.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 23,064 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 25,488 cases in the county. The county counts 693 deaths, while the state reports 792.

County health officials report that 21,291 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, July 30 there were 60 new cases from 712 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 8%. According to county health officials, Mohave leads all Arizona counties in positivity rate, and new infections per capita.

The positivity rate was 15% (103/664) on Friday, July 23; 17% (56/335) on Saturday, July 24; 17% (56/335) on Sunday, July 25; 32% (88/274) on Monday, July 26; 12% (61/515) on Tuesday, July 27; and 14% (104/746) on Wednesday, July 28.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 222,215 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, July 31, AZDHS was reporting 22 new deaths and 2,066 new cases from 24,054 tests for a positivity rate of 9%. More than 927,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,246 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 35 million confirmed cases and 613,053 deaths the morning of Saturday, July 31. More than 99% of recent deaths in the U.S. have involved unvaccinated individuals.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,213,169 deaths from nearly 198 million confirmed cases on Saturday, July 30.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office at 3116 Stockton Hill Road, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.