Kingman City Council to consider accepting grant for KFD drones

Kingman City council is considering purchasing drones to combat wildfires. (Photo by Commanderbryce, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/37aYDHN)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: July 31, 2021 6:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 3 in council chambers to vote on a grant for drones for the city fire department, which was awarded a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant program directorate to use $49,240.82 of its Fiscal Year 2020 Homeland Security Grant Program (HCGP) Grant.

Council will vote on purchasing a 10-yard and a 6-yard dump truck for the Water Waste Division. The trucks will help with repairs, maintenance and preparation and transportation of biosolids and composting.

A letter supporting the designation of Route 66 as a National Historic Trail will also be voted on. Letters will be sent to U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) asking for their support.

Council will also vote on a request from the Venture Club of Kingman to donate a shade structure for Cecil Davis Park at a cost of $20,000.

