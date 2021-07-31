Kingman City Council to consider accepting grant for KFD drones
KINGMAN – Kingman Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 3 in council chambers to vote on a grant for drones for the city fire department, which was awarded a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant program directorate to use $49,240.82 of its Fiscal Year 2020 Homeland Security Grant Program (HCGP) Grant.
Council will vote on purchasing a 10-yard and a 6-yard dump truck for the Water Waste Division. The trucks will help with repairs, maintenance and preparation and transportation of biosolids and composting.
A letter supporting the designation of Route 66 as a National Historic Trail will also be voted on. Letters will be sent to U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) asking for their support.
Council will also vote on a request from the Venture Club of Kingman to donate a shade structure for Cecil Davis Park at a cost of $20,000.
