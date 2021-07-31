Kingman Unified School District plans curriculum review sessions
Updated as of Saturday, July 31, 2021 8:01 PM
KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District is inviting the public to Community Curriculum Review sessions. Two sessions, which will be held in the KUSD boardroom, give community members the opportunity to see the “social study standards” and resources of the district. The sessions will be held on Aug. 5 from 8-10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon.
KUSD Superintendent Dr. Gretchen Dorner slated the session at the Mohave Republican Forum on July 14 after talking to attendees about Critical Race Theory. Many attendees voiced opposition to CRT, which Dorner said is not an adopted curriculum at KUSD.
According to her presentation at the forum, she wants transparency about the curriculum and welcomes questions and conversations with the public.
On Facebook, KUSD wrote spots for the sessions are limited and sign-up sheets are available through their Facebook and website.
- Kingman man struck, killed by train
- Baby girl Watson born at Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Monsoon rains storm Kingman area
- Mohave 911
- Obituary
- Dog bites dog: Kingman woman, 80, and her dog are still recovering from unprovoked attack
- Kingman man arrested, denies involvement in burglary
- Kingman man arrested after allegedly leaving child in hot car
- Weather service: Wet weekend in store for Kingman
- 7 dead, 154 more residents infected with COVID-19 in 2 days
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- $1.5M worth of cocaine seized on Interstate 40
- Scams: Kingman man says ‘these guys were congratulating me up and down’
- Kingman man arrested, denies involvement in burglary
- Lake Havasu City teen shot dead, another charged
- Ducey rescinds raft of virus orders
- Kingman man struck, killed by train
- High heat, thunderstorms in forecast for Kingman
- Armed robbery suspect from Mohave Valley identified, still at large
- Kingman woman with felony arrest warrant nabbed by KPD
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: