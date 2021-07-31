OFFERS
Kingman Unified School District plans curriculum review sessions

Kingman Unified School District is inviting the public to Community Curriculum Review sessions. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: July 31, 2021 7:16 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, July 31, 2021 8:01 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District is inviting the public to Community Curriculum Review sessions. Two sessions, which will be held in the KUSD boardroom, give community members the opportunity to see the “social study standards” and resources of the district. The sessions will be held on Aug. 5 from 8-10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon.

KUSD Superintendent Dr. Gretchen Dorner slated the session at the Mohave Republican Forum on July 14 after talking to attendees about Critical Race Theory. Many attendees voiced opposition to CRT, which Dorner said is not an adopted curriculum at KUSD.

According to her presentation at the forum, she wants transparency about the curriculum and welcomes questions and conversations with the public.

On Facebook, KUSD wrote spots for the sessions are limited and sign-up sheets are available through their Facebook and website.

