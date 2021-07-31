Licenses & Permits | August 1, 2021
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 23:
– Manuela Barrera Cortez: Dolan Springs; 100 amp panel upgrade.
– Robert Dowser: 7966 Cardinal Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof.
– Romar Electric: Dolan Springs; upgrade 100 amp panel and pole.
– Samuel Ward: 1286 E. Levee Drive, Mohave Valley; exterior electrical panel on garage.
– Barkhurst Electric: Kingman; 100 amp panel upgrade.
– APO Energy Solutions: 7820 Oriole Drive, Mohave Valley; electrical upgrade.
– Jim Howard: 7861 Mallard St., Mohave Valley; electrical upgrade.
– McAtlin Electrical Group: 4053 E. Lake View Road, Lake Havasu City; upgrade 200 amp panel.
– Air Control Home Services: 2250 E. Laguna Road, Mohave Valley; HVAC 7.5 ton Trane package heat pump.
– Extreme Comfort: 4730 N. Sierra Road, Kingman; replace 200 amp panel.
The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Thursday, July 29:
– High Desert Land: residential grading; $360.
– AZ Sunwest Construction: 3455 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; awnings; $165.
– Revoir Construction: 3768 Stirrup Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $1,177.
– Minuteman Building: 2004 Comanche Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $483.
– Samuel Lamphere: 2890 N. Brook St., Kingman; electric; $128.
– SW Electrical Contractors: 2018 Pawnee Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.
– SunUp America: 3806 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; electric; $128.
– SunUp America: 2436 Acoma Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.
– Freedom Forever: 1734 Chicago Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
– SW Electrical Contractors: 2530 Louise Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.
– Minuteman Building: 2263 Hopi Drive, Kingman; storage shed; $275.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Thursday, July 29:
– Ambient Edge: 3270 Kino Ave., Kingman; air filter service.
– Lisa’s Paws & Plants: 2620 E. John L Ave., Kingman; animal services.
– AZ Desert Cleaning: 2310 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.
– 1st. N. 212 LLC: 212 N. 1st St., Kingman; clothing store.
– Gonzalez Wall Systems: 2099 E. Oasis Lane, Bullhead City; construction.
– CDB Electric: 3054 Victoria Lane, Kingman; construction.
– LA TEA DA: 410 E. Beale St., Kingman; food services.
– Sealy’s Precision Rifles: 4797 Scotty Drive, Kingman; gun shop.
– D.R. Handy: 1225 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.
– R&S General Repair: 4825 N. Kelli Lane, Kingman; handyman home and garden.
– Housekeeping Maid4U: 4192 N. Mallard Drive, Kingman; house cleaning.
– Queenbee Boutique: 3976 Packard Ave., Kingman; jewelry.
– Rad Stop Ride Shop: 417 Beale St., Kingman; retail trade.
– A.M.O Sales: 3094 Southern Loop, Kingman; sales office.
– X3 Management Services: 1120 Grier Drive, Ste. 100, Las Vegas; telecommunications.
– Techsico: 489 W. Victory Road, Henderson; telecommunications.
– Smith and Sons: 3592 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; towing service.
