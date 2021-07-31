Licenses & Permits | August 1, 2021

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 23:

– Manuela Barrera Cortez: Dolan Springs; 100 amp panel upgrade.

– Robert Dowser: 7966 Cardinal Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof.

– Romar Electric: Dolan Springs; upgrade 100 amp panel and pole.

– Samuel Ward: 1286 E. Levee Drive, Mohave Valley; exterior electrical panel on garage.

– Barkhurst Electric: Kingman; 100 amp panel upgrade.

– APO Energy Solutions: 7820 Oriole Drive, Mohave Valley; electrical upgrade.

– Jim Howard: 7861 Mallard St., Mohave Valley; electrical upgrade.

– McAtlin Electrical Group: 4053 E. Lake View Road, Lake Havasu City; upgrade 200 amp panel.

– Air Control Home Services: 2250 E. Laguna Road, Mohave Valley; HVAC 7.5 ton Trane package heat pump.

– Extreme Comfort: 4730 N. Sierra Road, Kingman; replace 200 amp panel.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Thursday, July 29:

– High Desert Land: residential grading; $360.

– AZ Sunwest Construction: 3455 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; awnings; $165.

– Revoir Construction: 3768 Stirrup Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $1,177.

– Minuteman Building: 2004 Comanche Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $483.

– Samuel Lamphere: 2890 N. Brook St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– SW Electrical Contractors: 2018 Pawnee Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– SunUp America: 3806 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; electric; $128.

– SunUp America: 2436 Acoma Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Freedom Forever: 1734 Chicago Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– SW Electrical Contractors: 2530 Louise Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Minuteman Building: 2263 Hopi Drive, Kingman; storage shed; $275.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Thursday, July 29:

– Ambient Edge: 3270 Kino Ave., Kingman; air filter service.

– Lisa’s Paws & Plants: 2620 E. John L Ave., Kingman; animal services.

– AZ Desert Cleaning: 2310 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; cleaning services.

– 1st. N. 212 LLC: 212 N. 1st St., Kingman; clothing store.

– Gonzalez Wall Systems: 2099 E. Oasis Lane, Bullhead City; construction.

– CDB Electric: 3054 Victoria Lane, Kingman; construction.

– LA TEA DA: 410 E. Beale St., Kingman; food services.

– Sealy’s Precision Rifles: 4797 Scotty Drive, Kingman; gun shop.

– D.R. Handy: 1225 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

– R&S General Repair: 4825 N. Kelli Lane, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

– Housekeeping Maid4U: 4192 N. Mallard Drive, Kingman; house cleaning.

– Queenbee Boutique: 3976 Packard Ave., Kingman; jewelry.

– Rad Stop Ride Shop: 417 Beale St., Kingman; retail trade.

– A.M.O Sales: 3094 Southern Loop, Kingman; sales office.

– X3 Management Services: 1120 Grier Drive, Ste. 100, Las Vegas; telecommunications.

– Techsico: 489 W. Victory Road, Henderson; telecommunications.

– Smith and Sons: 3592 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; towing service.