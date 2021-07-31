Mohave County Supervisors to vote on tax rates, levies and budget

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will hold multiple public hearings about flood control districts, and library and television tax rates and levies, as well as consider approval of the fiscal year 2021-22 budget, at its meeting set for 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2.

Mohave County wrote in a news release that according to the 2021 levy limit referenced by the Arizona Department of Revenue Property Tax Oversight Commission Mohave County’s maximum allowable primary property tax rate is $2.3944 and the truth in taxation rate is $1.8240.

The county has proposed a rate of $1.9000 which is $0.0760 higher than the truth in taxation rate and $0.4944 less than the maximum allowable rate. The proposed levy for fiscal year 2021-22 is $40.72 million, an increase of nearly $1.6 million or 4.2% above the PTOC truth in taxation amount. It is nearly $10.6 million less than the maximum allowable levy limit, the county continued.

The proposed tax increase will cause Mohave County’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $190, the county wrote, as opposed to $182.40.



Mohave County Free Library District is proposing a rate of $0.2716, which is $0.0109 higher than the truth in taxation rate, according to the release. It is proposed to levy slightly more than $5.8 million in fiscal year 2021-22, an increase of $228,299 or 4.2% above the PTOC truth in taxation amount.



The proposed tax increase will cause Mohave County’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $27.16 as opposed to $26.07.

Mohave County Flood Control District is proposing a rate of $0.5000 which is $0.0216 higher than the truth in taxation rate. It is proposed to levy approximately $9.5 million in fiscal year 2021-22, an increase of $403,593 or 4.5% above the PTOC truth in taxation amount.



The proposed tax increase will cause Mohave County’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $50 as opposed to $47.84.



According to the agenda, the fiscal year 2021-22 proposed final budget amounts to nearly $520 million, of which $108 million is attributable to the general fund.

Additional public hearings set for Monday include three rezones, as well as a public hearing on an amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance, which would allow for larger on-premises signs in commercial and industrial zones.

Under the regular agenda, supervisors could take action on the tax rates and levies addressed during public hearings, as well as the final budget. The board will also consider adoption of the fiscal year 2021-22 five-year capital improvement road program which comes out to more than $63 million. Projects for fiscal year 2021-22 total $2.6 million. The largest amount for road improvements comes in fiscal year 2025-26 with the proposed 12-mile reconstruction and widening of Vanderslice Road from Courtwright to Sterling roads at a cost of $45 million.

The board will also discuss legal advice regarding future Colorado River water transfers from GSC Farm to the Town of Queen Creek, and the hosting of a county regional workforce housing roundtable.

Also, Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley is scheduled to update supervisors on COVID-19 issues, actions and events.

Supervisors, sitting as the board of directors for the Mohave County Flood Control District, will consider approval of an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Kingman for an East Kingman Risk Map. The board may also approve a COVID-19 Health Disparities contract for partnerships between the Arizona Department of Health Services and the county Department of Public Health. The agenda item would also see the creation of three additional grant-funded community health education specialist 1 positions, a community health education specialist senior position, and an epidemiologist position, which would be 25% grant funded.

The board will also consider lifting the outdoor fire and permissible consumer fireworks prohibition measure for fire zones 3 and 4, which speak to unincorporated areas of the county with elevations of 4,001 to 6,000 feet and 6,001 to 8,000 feet, respectively.