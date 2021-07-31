Mohave Republican Forum meeting to feature Kingman Mayor Jen Miles and Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Will McConnel

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum will host Kingman Mayor Jen Miles and Kingman Regional Medical Center Will McConnell, CEO at its Wednesday, Aug. 11 meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 3850 Stockman Hill Rd., Kingman.

Miles will be speaking and answering questions about the Santa Fe and Kingman Crossing interchanges, the Kingman Municipal Airport and the Airport Industrial Park, as well as other matters of importance to the audience.

McConnell will be speaking about KRMC’s status, including its recent and anticipated developments, the status of COVID-19 and vaccinations, in addition to the hospital’s role and status in Kingman Crossing, and what’s new and anticipated regarding KRMC.

“This should be both a very interesting and informative program with topics which are important regarding the safety and future of this community,” according to a news release from the MRF.

After going through the cashier, attendees should go to the meeting room to the left after where they can help themselves to the buffet.

The meeting room should be available by or before 4 p.m. and the official program begins at 5:30 p.m.



There is an admission charge of $2 per person to assist with meeting costs.



An early-bird special price is available for attendees who arrive and pay for their meals prior to 4 p.m.

Wearing a mask is optional, according to the news release, despite the recent surge in coronavius cases, and the public is welcome to attend.

For reservations for the meeting, which are requested and helpful, attendees should contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or basingerreb@gmail.com, or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143 pr gs2007info@yahoo.com.