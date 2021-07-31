Navajo Nation president: Some tribal members relaxing guard against COVID-19
WINDOW ROCK – The Navajo Nation on Saturday reported 25 additional COVID-19 cases as officials said some tribal members are foregoing needed precautions to ward off spread of the coronavirus.
“A lot of the new cases we are seeing on the Navajo Nation are due to family and social gatherings where people let their guard down and don’t wear masks," tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.
Nez noted the' highly contagious delta variant pf the coronavius is spreading quickly in many states and said people visiting other households should wear masks and encourage others to do so.
The three additional deaths reported Saturday increased the pandemic's toll to 1,377.
The Navajo Nation's sprawling reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
