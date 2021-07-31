Presentation of “The Rise of Fentanyl” set for Wednesday, Aug. 4
KINGMAN – Community members over the age of 18 are invited by multiple organizations to learn more about the illegale drug Fentanyl and its local impacts at a virtual presentation of “The Rise of Fentanyl.”
The Kingman Police Department, the Arizona Youth Partnership and the Mohave Substance Abuse Treatment and Education Prevention Partnership have scheduled the event to increase understanding of the synthetic opioid, according to a news release.
According to a joint news release from the organizations, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, similar to morphine, but 50-to-100 times more potent. Fentanyl is being made illegally and distributed as a street drug, and sold as a powder or made into pills that look like prescription opioids.
It is also the most common substance found in opioid overdose deaths in Arizona, the release noted, with children as young as 14 having overdosed and died.
“We want to increase understanding on the dangerous rise of illicit Fentanyl so we can come together to take action for our community and youth,” the organizations wrote in the news release. “Arizona is seeing a spike in overdoses and overdose deaths related to Fentanyl.”
The presentation, intended for ages 18 or older, is set for 6–7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the Route 66 Business Center, 2701 E. Andy Devine Ave.
