Stockton Hill Road designated as ‘high crash area’
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has installed new signs on a 1-mile stretch of Stockton Hill Road between the intersection with Andy Devin Avenue and Airway Ave., which is designated as a “high crash area.”
Signs have been installed along the road to prompt community members to avoid speeding and distracted driving.
According to Kingman Chief of Police Rusty Cooper, the signs have replaced ones posted for the past 15 years.
The spot hosts a “majority” of the city's car crashes due to the high volume of vehicle and pedestrian, as weill as traffic, speed and distraction, that can lead to a car accidents.
Cooper said that his department continues to see cell phone use while driving along with speeding. He said a common trend they see in car crashes is “inattention and impatience.”
“It is hoped that our outreach and community notification will educate and inform in hopes of preventing crashes, injuries or death,” Cooper wrote in an email.
