Vegas police probe death of man in fight at Laughlin casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Las Vegas police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a man who was found unresponsive on the floor of a Laughlin casino after a fight early Friday.
Officers responding to the call at the casino on the Nevada-Arizona line about 90 miles south of Las Vegas found the victim at about 1:20 a.m., police said.
He was transported to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
A preliminary investigation indicates he and his party at the casino were involved in an argument with another group that escalated into a physical fight between the victim and two men.
The two other men fled when he was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground, according to city police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Las Vegas homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com, or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
