8-year-old Havasu boy gets support in leukemia battle

A young Lake Havasu City resident is in the middle of a fight for his life but he’s not going through it all alone.

Ryett Káne-Hekili, an eight-year-old Nautilus Elementary School student, was admitted into the Phoenix’s Children Hospital on April 21 where a day later he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

Since his diagnosis, Ryett has remained in the hospital, undergoing intense rounds of chemotherapy as well as multiple surgeries and other procedures.

While Ryett’s illness has taken him far away from Lake Havasu City, the children’s hospital is over three hours away, his friends, family and community have not forgotten about him.

A GoFundMe page set up by Ryett’s parents has raised over $25,000, putting them close to their goal of $32,000. Along with support from Havasu, donations have been made by people all over the country.

“Dear Lia, know that we are praying for Ryett’s strength and healing and for the strength you need to support him, too,” Hillory Zablan wrote with her donation. “… Sending our aloha from Maui, your cuz Hillory & ‘ohana”

In fact, the GoFundMe has reached people in other countries, showing just how many people this eight year old has already connected with in his young life.

“We are sending a lot of love and healing prayers for Ryett and your family,” Frank Meilinger wrote. “He will beat this! Greetings from your German friends Lona, Frank, Joana and Elke.”

The PTSO at Ryett’s school has also banded together to help raise funds for Ryett and his family by selling bracelets that say Ryett Strong for $2.

Along with financial support, members of Ryett’s family have shaved their heads in solidarity with Ryett, who due to chemotherapy is losing his long hair which has been difficult for him.

Donations can be made to Ryett and his family at their GoFundMe located at gofundme.com/f/cancer-picked-the-wrong-kanhekili-ryett?qid=a0c065ac8e08135617fc15f8533cee53.