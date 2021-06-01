Bullhead City man charged with sexual abuse of a disabled person

BULLHEAD CITY – A Bullhead City man was arrested Sunday on charges of sexual abuse with a disabled victim, after police say he attempted to engage in sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old coworker.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, a woman reported her 15-year-old grandson, who suffered from a disability, was sexually assaulted by Jose L. Rosales, 54. Both were employees at a Bullhead City restaurant.

After further investigation and several interviews, Rosales was taken into custody and charged with the offense. He was also found to have been serving a sentence of probation at the time of his arrest.

Rosales was known to police as a high-risk sex offender, whose presence was registered in the Bullhead City area. According to Bullhead City sex offender registration records, Rosales has been previously convicted in California on charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a child younger than 14. He has also been previously convicted in Arizona on charges of sexual abuse, and twice convicted on charges of failure to register as a sex offender.

As of Tuesday, Rosales remained in custody at Mohave County jail without bond.

Information provided by Bullhead City Police Department