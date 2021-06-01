Concert in the Park set for June 13 in Kingman

KINGMAN – Bud Mickle and his Rubber Bandwagon will perform in the next installment of the Sounds of Kingman Concert in the Park Series.

The free concert is slated for 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 13 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St., in downtown Kingman.

Mickle’s musical catalog includes classic rock, blues and country oldies. He is joined by drummer Rich DeLabio and guitarist Roger Barnes.

Spectators are advised to bring blankets or chairs as seating is limited. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

The concert is sponsored by Larry Carver.

Information provided by Sounds of Kingman