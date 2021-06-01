OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Concert in the Park set for June 13 in Kingman

Bud Mickle

Bud Mickle

Originally Published: June 1, 2021 2:55 p.m.

KINGMAN – Bud Mickle and his Rubber Bandwagon will perform in the next installment of the Sounds of Kingman Concert in the Park Series.

The free concert is slated for 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 13 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St., in downtown Kingman.

Mickle’s musical catalog includes classic rock, blues and country oldies. He is joined by drummer Rich DeLabio and guitarist Roger Barnes.

Spectators are advised to bring blankets or chairs as seating is limited. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

The concert is sponsored by Larry Carver.

Information provided by Sounds of Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Sounds of Kingman concert to feature The Riptides on Sept. 13
Doug Barnett highlights third free ‘Concert in the Park’ Sunday, June 23, 2019
Sounds of Kingman free concert series brings back Galaxy
Live music returns to Kingman
Sounds of Kingman presents ‘Paired Down’ on May 16
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State