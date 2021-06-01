Local car club chapter raises $5,800 for first responders in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The Pharoahs Car Club Arizona recently held a car show to benefit local first responders. With drawings, awards, food and other activities the all-day event attracted 136 cars and raised $5,800 that the Pharoahs presented to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

“It’s wonderful to see how the Pharoahs stepped up to show this support for our first responders so they can continue to take care of our community,” said Scott Kern, director of the KRMC Foundation.

The money will support local first responders and health-care workers, including nursing scholarship programs through KRMC Volunteer Services.

Information provided by KRMC