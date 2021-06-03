Briefs | Secretary of State Katie Hobbs enters race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX - Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Wednesday announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022 while denouncing the Republican-controlled state Senate’s ongoing audit of the 2020 presidential election.

Hobbs said in a statement she was running for governor “to deliver transparency, accountability, and results for Arizonans” and would work as governor to “put aside our differences and work to solve the serious problems facing Arizona.”

The Arizona Senate’s audit of election results in Maricopa County was launched as supporters of former President Donald Trump suggested without evidence that the election was stolen, giving President Joe Biden a narrow win in Arizona.

“Right now, our state government is being run by conspiracy theorists who are more focused on political posturing than getting things done, and that needs to change,” Hobbs said in her statement.

Term limits bar current Republican Gov. Doug Ducey from running again in 2022.

The only Democrat in the race so far is Marco Lopez, a former Nogales mayor who rose rapidly to a senior position in President Barack Obama’s administration.

State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and developer Karrin Taylor Robson announced their intent to seek the Republican nomination last month, and former Phoenix television news anchor Kari Lake entered the GOP race on Tuesday.

Arizona officials to finalize how back-to-work aid will work

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Economic Security is still determining how to implement the return-to-work cash bonuses promised to Arizona residents by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey last month.

Ducey announced May 13 that the bonuses would go to residents who stopped receiving unemployment benefits, returned to work by September and kept their job for at least 10 weeks, ABC15 reported.

Full-time workers making less than $25 an hour or $52,000 a year would be eligible for $2,000, and part-time workers would be eligible for $1,000, department officials said. Employees would need to submit pay statements for each week worked and an employer address within Arizona and employer contact information.

But ABC15 learned that the state Department of Economic Security must now create an online portal where residents could upload the documentation and has yet to chose a company to create the website.

“DES is currently assessing vendors to implement the appropriate system for the Return to Work Bonuses (RTWB) portal,” department spokesperson Tasya Peterson said.

The program is scheduled to begin accepting applications July 10.

Department officials have not yet provided information about how to access other back-to-work incentives mentioned by Ducey, including $7 million for community colleges and $6 million for GED assistance.