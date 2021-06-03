City of Kingman to resume utility delinquent notices, non-payment disconnects

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Utility Billing Department resumed sending delinquent notices on past-due bills on Wednesday, June 2, and will resume non-payment disconnects on Monday, June 14.

The city wrote in a news release approximately 2,700 delinquent notices were sent out Wednesday. Delinquent and non-payment disconnect fees will continue to be waived until July 1.

“The City of Kingman Utility Billing Department had suspended delinquent notices and fees over a year ago at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the city wrote. “The city began disconnecting water service for non-payment on a routine basis beginning in mid-January 2021 for those customers who were not on a payment plan, were delinquent more than 50 days, and had a past due balance of more than $400.”

In January 2021, there were 1,520 delinquent accounts with a total past-due amount of $162,013. The city wrote that did not include customers who were on payment plans with the city or those who were receiving agency assistance. The city paused service disconnections during the cyberattack experienced in February, which is still under investigation.

Multiple assistance agencies are available to help those unable to pay their utility bills. They include River Cities United Way at 928-855-6333; New Life, 419 Harrison St., 928-753-1909; St. Vincent de Paul, 218 E. Beale St., 928-753-6449 or 928-753-4399; WACOG, 208 N. Fourth St., 928-753-6247 or 855-433-4989; and Mohave County Community Services at 928-753-0723.

Information provided by the City of Kingman