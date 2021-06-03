OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Kingman to resume utility delinquent notices, non-payment disconnects

Approximately 2,700 delinquent notices were mailed to City of Kingman utility customers on Wednesday, June 2. (Miner file photo)

Approximately 2,700 delinquent notices were mailed to City of Kingman utility customers on Wednesday, June 2. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 3, 2021 5:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Utility Billing Department resumed sending delinquent notices on past-due bills on Wednesday, June 2, and will resume non-payment disconnects on Monday, June 14.

The city wrote in a news release approximately 2,700 delinquent notices were sent out Wednesday. Delinquent and non-payment disconnect fees will continue to be waived until July 1.

“The City of Kingman Utility Billing Department had suspended delinquent notices and fees over a year ago at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the city wrote. “The city began disconnecting water service for non-payment on a routine basis beginning in mid-January 2021 for those customers who were not on a payment plan, were delinquent more than 50 days, and had a past due balance of more than $400.”

In January 2021, there were 1,520 delinquent accounts with a total past-due amount of $162,013. The city wrote that did not include customers who were on payment plans with the city or those who were receiving agency assistance. The city paused service disconnections during the cyberattack experienced in February, which is still under investigation.

Multiple assistance agencies are available to help those unable to pay their utility bills. They include River Cities United Way at 928-855-6333; New Life, 419 Harrison St., 928-753-1909; St. Vincent de Paul, 218 E. Beale St., 928-753-6449 or 928-753-4399; WACOG, 208 N. Fourth St., 928-753-6247 or 855-433-4989; and Mohave County Community Services at 928-753-0723.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

More than 100 Kingman water customers disconnected
UniSource suspends summer shutoffs over nonpayments
City of Kingman’s recovery from cyberattack continues
City of Kingman’s utility billing portal back online
Utility settles lawsuit over woman’s heat-related death
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State