Column | County Corner: Property value notices due out this month

JEANNE KENTCH, Mohave County Assessor
Originally Published: June 3, 2021 12:30 p.m.

It is a pleasure to write to you again with our County Corner articles. Lately I have received many positive comments about our publication. We are thankful our publishers are continuing to print our Corner and happy our information is helping Mohave County citizens.

The Assessor’s Office wants to remind all those that receive Personal Property (PP) and Business Personal Property (BPP) Notice of Values (NOV) that they will be sent out June 30. NOVs have a 30-day appeal cycle. The 2021 Personal Property Appeal deadline will be July 30.

PP includes mobile homes that are not affixed to real property. Mobile home owners that have not affixed their mobile to their real property will receive two tax bills later this year – one for the Real Property values and one for the Personal Property values. Mobile homes that have affixed their mobiles to their real property only receive one tax bill.

BPP includes business assets that are used in a trade or business. There is a substantial exemption in place that helps every business owner with their tax burden. The 2021 exemption amount is $195,878. In order to be taxed the BPP values must exceed the exemption amount. This amount is indexed based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Cost Index.

If you are a new or existing business and you do not know how or if you should file for Business Personal Property using a 520 form, please contact our Personal Property Department in our Kingman office at 928-753-0703. Our Personal Property staff is trained to help you every step of the way. We can visit your business to help with your 520 qualifications and be of assistance in filling out the form.


Personal Property and Business Personal Property tax bills will be sent out in September along with Real Property tax bills.

Due to some confusion with mobile home tax bills it is important to remind new mobile home owners of a peculiar statute that could result in a delinquency bill for your newly purchased mobile home. If you have just purchased a mobile home, and affixed it through the mortgage process, you will likely get a separate bill for that mobile the first year you own it. Per statute we must wait until the following year to tie your mobile home value with your land value. This leaves a three-to-four month window of chain of title changes to be included in the following tax year. Thus, without realizing it, you could end up with a delinquency notice for your brand new mobile if you have not received your tax bill and paid it. Please contact the Treasurer’s Office or your mortgage holder to verify all taxes for your land and your mobile have been paid. After the first full year, it will be affixed with your parcel value and sent in one tax bill.

Thank you again for the opportunity to communicate.

The heat is just around the corner; don’t forget to hydrate and stay cool.

Until next time!

