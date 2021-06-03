OFFERS
Column | More money is coming to families, and scammers are ready

LISA LAKE
Originally Published: June 3, 2021 12:49 p.m.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, eligible families will get monthly payments from the government from July 15 through December 2021. The Internal Revenue Service will send these monthly payments directly to people through direct deposit, paper checks or debit cards. Unlike economic impact payments, these payments are an advance on families’ child tax credit. People who are eligible will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes.

If you qualify for payments – which depends, in part, on how much you make – you’ll get them on about the 15th of each month, automatically, without having to do anything.

The IRS is working to get online systems set up on its webpage and make sure all questions get answered. Go to IRS.gov for the latest information on who qualifies, how much you’ll get, and how to address any problems you might run into.

When money from the government is in the news, we know scammers are about to run their standard playbook. They may call, email, text or direct message you. They’ll say they can help you get your payments earlier (they can’t), get you more money (also no), or tell you other lies (for sure). Here’s the real deal:

– Only the IRS will be sending these payments. Anyone trying to “help” you get your child tax credit is really after your money.

– The government will never call, text, email or direct message you out of the blue, asking for money or information. Keep your money – and your Social Security, bank account, debit and credit card numbers – to yourself.

Nobody legit will ever demand that you pay by gift card, wire transfer through companies like Money Gram or Western Union, or cryptocurrency. That’s a scam, every time.

If someone tries to scam you out of these payments or anything else, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

(Lisa Lake is a consumer education specialist with the Federal Trade Commission.)

