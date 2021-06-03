OFFERS
Conservative Republican Club to host secretary of state candidate, Americans for Prosperity representative

Mark Finchem, a candidate for Secretary of State in Arizona, will be one of the speakers at the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman meeting on Monday, June 14. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3fO8M26)

Mark Finchem, a candidate for Secretary of State in Arizona, will be one of the speakers at the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman meeting on Monday, June 14. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3fO8M26)

Originally Published: June 3, 2021 5:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host Jess Mears of Americans for Prosperity and Mark Finchem, candidate for Arizona secretary of state, at its meeting scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Monday, June 14 at the BPO Elks, 900 Gates Ave.

Organizers wrote in a news release that Mears, from Virginia, is with one of the “premier think-tanks” in the U.S., Americans for Prosperity.

“She will be talking about the importance and the use of the filibuster. Right now the filibuster is what is standing in the way of the Democrats taking your guns, taking your money and fixing elections so they never ever again lose a significant election,” the news release claimed.

Mark Finchem, a “stalwart conservative” running for secretary of state, will be the next speaker. Organizers wrote that the secretary of state position is often a stepping stone to running for governor.

“Mr. Finchem is currently a prominent state representative who was one of the main speakers when Rudy Giuliani was here in Arizona last January contesting the election results,” the release reads.

Meetings are open to the public and no reservations are required. Entrance costs $3 to support the club’s operations. Pizza will be available for $2 a slice and donuts for $1.

For more information, contact 928-530-3637 or crck@reagan.com.

Information provided by the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman

