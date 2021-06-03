COVID-19 kills 3 more Mohave County residents, 56 infected

KINGMAN – Three more Mohave County residents have succumbed to complications of COVID-19.

The deaths, along with 56 new cases, were reported on Wednesday, June 2 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health. The report covered the five-day period between noon on Friday, May 28 and noon Wednesday.

The newly deceased include two adult patients in the 50-59 age bracket – one each from the Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City medical service areas. The third death is an elderly adult in the 70-79 age group from the Bullhead City area.

Of the 56 new cases, 19 were logged in the Kingman medical service area, including six in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications from the virus.

There were five cases ages 60-69, and one age 70-79. There were also four cases ages 50-59, three ages 40-49, and two each ages 0-10, 20-29 and 30-39.

The Bullhead City area recorded the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 23, including seven in the age groups over 60. There were also 13 new confirmed cases in the Lake Havasu City area, and one in an undetermined location in the county.

Despite vaccines being readily available, the deaths from COVID-19 in Mohave County keep adding up, with 12 recorded in the past two weeks.

There were 83 new cases of the coronavirus and six deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, according to county health officials. That compares to 90 cases and six deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, May 26, and 70 cases and two deaths in the prior seven days. There were 92 cases and seven deaths in the week ending Wednesday, May 12; and 116 cases and five deaths recorded in the seven-day period ending May 5.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 194 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It is followed by Kingman with 151, Lake Havasu City with 151, Fort Mohave with 56, Golden Valley with 33 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,089 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,158 for Bullhead City, 4,661 for Kingman, 1,724 for Fort Mohave, 1,133 for Golden Valley, 801 for Mohave Valley and 446 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 146 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 53 in Dolan Springs and 38 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.1%, meaning 31 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,725 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,855 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 23,112 cases in the county. The county counts 640 deaths, while the state reports 738. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, June 2 there were 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 354 tests for a positivity rate of 4%.

The positivity rate in the county was 6% (38/674) on Wednesday, May 26; 1% (7/618) on Thursday, May 27; and 4% (16/388) on Friday, May 28.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 197,437 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, June 3, AZDHS was reporting five new deaths and 322 new cases from 12,785 tests for a positivity rate of 3%. More than 882,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,653 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 33.3 million confirmed cases and 595,958 deaths the morning of Thursday, June 3.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,693,798 deaths from nearly 172 million confirmed cases on Thursday, June 3.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies and Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus. A list of providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, and appointments are required.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.