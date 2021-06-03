Kingman Miner June 4 Adoption Spotlight: Joebert
These are Arizona’s children. Joebert is all smiles when he has a book in his hand – especially a graphic novel. He also loves playing video games, watching professional football and basketball, and putting his own athletic skills to the test at school in PE. And since he loves fruits and vegetables – especially cantaloupe, pears and broccoli – he’s getting stronger and faster each day. Get to know Joebert and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
May 2021: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
Get to know Adam and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Angel and Juan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Carlos and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Emily and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Ethan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Gabriel and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Geovianie and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Jarod and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Jason and Brian and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Jayden and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Jedidiah and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Jessie and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Jesus and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Joebert and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Johnny and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Joseph, Joe and Josiah and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Kaelin and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Kasumy and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Lashaw and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Leanna and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Logan and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Marquell and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Martha and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Martina and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Mathew and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Owen and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Tocara and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know Jessica and Tony and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
Get to know William and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
