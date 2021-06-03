OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Miner June 4 Adoption Spotlight: Joebert

Get to know Joebert at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/joebert and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Get to know Joebert at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/joebert and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: June 3, 2021 5:09 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Joebert is all smiles when he has a book in his hand – especially a graphic novel. He also loves playing video games, watching professional football and basketball, and putting his own athletic skills to the test at school in PE. And since he loves fruits and vegetables – especially cantaloupe, pears and broccoli – he’s getting stronger and faster each day. Get to know Joebert and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

May 2021: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Adoption Spotlight Feb. 19, 2020: Joebert
Kingman Miner Jan. 27 Adoption Spotlight: Joebert
Kingman Miner Jan. 3 Adoption Spotlight: Aryan
Kingman Miner August 21 Adoption Spotlight: Dylan
Kingman Miner Nov. 13 Adoption Spotlight: Anthony
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State