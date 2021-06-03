Kingman Regional Medical Center offers COVID vaccine for children ages 12 and up
Originally Published: June 3, 2021 5:13 p.m.
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is now vaccinating adolescents ages 12 and up for COVID-19 at the Hualapai Mountain Campus.
Vaccines for patients under 18 are given by appointment only. Appointments are available Mondays through Saturdays and can be scheduled by calling 928-263-3945.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free. It requires two doses given 3-4 weeks apart depending on the vaccine manufacturer, KRMC wrote in a news release.
Patients under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information visit azkrmc.com/covid-vaccine.
