Kingman Regional Medical Center offers COVID vaccine for children ages 12 and up

Kingman Regional Medical Center is now vaccinating adolescents ages 12 and up for COVID-19 at the Hualapai Mountain Campus. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: June 3, 2021 5:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is now vaccinating adolescents ages 12 and up for COVID-19 at the Hualapai Mountain Campus.

Vaccines for patients under 18 are given by appointment only. Appointments are available Mondays through Saturdays and can be scheduled by calling 928-263-3945.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free. It requires two doses given 3-4 weeks apart depending on the vaccine manufacturer, KRMC wrote in a news release.

Patients under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information visit azkrmc.com/covid-vaccine.

