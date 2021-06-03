OFFERS
Mohave Republican Forum to host border patrol agents

A pair of U.S. border patrol agents will speak to the Mohave Republican Forum on Wednesday, June 9. (Adobe image)

A pair of U.S. border patrol agents will speak to the Mohave Republican Forum on Wednesday, June 9. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: June 3, 2021 5:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum will host border patrol agents Leroy Pooley and Fidel Cabrera for a discussion on the state of the border at its meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at Golden Corral, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

The Mohave Republican Forum wrote in a news release that the agents will speak and answer questions regarding the border and issues regarding abandoned and unattended children at the border, and drug and human traffickers. They will also address the reasons why people are “flooding the borders” and where they are coming from.

“This should be both a very interesting and informative program with topics which are important regarding our borders and lifestyle of this community and changed lives,” organizers wrote.

Meetings are held in the meeting room to the left in the restaurant after passing the cashier. The meeting room will be available by 4 p.m. An early bird special price is available for those who arrive and pay prior to 4 p.m. There is an admission charge of $2 per person to assist with costs.

The release noted masking is now considered optional by Golden Corral as well as the forum.

For reservations, which are requested, or more information, contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or basingerreb@gmail.com, or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143 or gs2007info@yahoo.com.

Information provided by the Mohave Republican Forum

