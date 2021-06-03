OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Heather Rose Myhre

Heather Rose Myhre

Heather Rose Myhre

Originally Published: June 3, 2021 5:05 p.m.

In loving memory of Heather Rose Myhre.

Heather Rose Myhre 36, of Laughlin, Nevada passed away May 17, 2021.

Heather was born in San Bernardino, California on July 25, 1984.

Heather is survived by her husband Randy Cantley; son Carl Palmer; brothers Donald Porter of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Fredrick Myhre of Shafter, California, Larry Myhre of Upland, California; sisters Lori Robinson of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Michelle Myhre of Phoenix, Arizona; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Heather was preceded in death by her parents Larry and Lenice Myhre.

Heather’s Memorial will be July 10, 2021 at Kingman Family Worship Center, 4087 Eagle Drive, Kingman, Arizona 86409 at 2 p.m.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

In Memory Of: Helen Mary Ball and Willard Harold Ball
Obituaries for July 19, 2005
Obituary | Mona Genevieve Mitchell
Marcella Rae Gajus
Lola 'JoAnn' Young

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State