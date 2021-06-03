Obituary | Heather Rose Myhre
In loving memory of Heather Rose Myhre.
Heather Rose Myhre 36, of Laughlin, Nevada passed away May 17, 2021.
Heather was born in San Bernardino, California on July 25, 1984.
Heather is survived by her husband Randy Cantley; son Carl Palmer; brothers Donald Porter of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Fredrick Myhre of Shafter, California, Larry Myhre of Upland, California; sisters Lori Robinson of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Michelle Myhre of Phoenix, Arizona; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Heather was preceded in death by her parents Larry and Lenice Myhre.
Heather’s Memorial will be July 10, 2021 at Kingman Family Worship Center, 4087 Eagle Drive, Kingman, Arizona 86409 at 2 p.m.
