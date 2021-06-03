OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prat to ride Hot Rod Charlie in Belmont Stakes on Saturday

Essential Quality is the favorite for the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 5. (Photo by FranceSireTV, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3g9kGme)

Essential Quality is the favorite for the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 5. (Photo by FranceSireTV, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3g9kGme)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 3, 2021 5:34 p.m.

NEW YORK - After Flavien Prat rode Hot Rod Charlie in the Kentucky Derby, he committed to ride him again at the Belmont Stakes.

Trainer Doug O'Neill called Prat's agent multiple times since to double check. When Prat won the Preakness aboard Rombauer, O'Neill made another call to triple check and was told once again the jockey would return to Hot Rod Charlie.

It’s the first time in 12 years a jockey chose not to ride the horse he won a Triple Crown race with in the next leg of the series.

“His agent never wavered,” O'Neill said. “The way Rombauer won, believe me, it’s human nature to be like, ‘Geez, how do we take off the Preakness horse for a horse that didn’t win the Derby?' I think that’s a credit to Charlie and what Flavien thinks about Charlie.”

O'Neill chalks it up to loyalty, while Rombauer trainer Michael McCarthy called it a “non-issue.” All McCarthy did was add two-time Belmont-winning Hall of Famer John Velazquez to ride Rombauer.

“Obviously you win a Classic, you expect to kind of put the same team on the floor that got you there,” McCarthy said Wednesday. “That’s the horse they choose. I was aware of that right after the Preakness. We’re fine where we’re at.”

Prat's agent, Brad Pegram, didn't respond to a message seeking comment about the situation. The most recent example of a jockey switching like this was Calvin Borel in 2009, when he picked filly Rachel Alexandra over Kentucky Derby champion Mine That Bird – and won the Preakness with her.

“I was taken off horses after a Classic win but I don’t remember ever having that difficult a decision," said retired jockey Jerry Bailey, now an analyst at NBC Sports. “That’s a tough call.”

ESSENTIAL START

Favorite Essential Quality took to the track at Belmont Park for the first time Wednesday morning, jogging just under the 1 1/2-mile distance he's set to run in the race. Trainer Brad Cox said he heard “everything that you want to hear” from assistant Dustin Dugas who rode Essential Quality in the workout.

“He seemed to get over the ground pretty well,” Cox said. “He said he was very, very smooth.”

Essential Quality went off as the Derby favorite and finished fourth after a difficult trip. He opened as the 2-1 favorite in the field of eight for the Belmont.

JAPAN'S HORSE

If France Go de Ina pulls off a major upset in the Belmont, his owner, trainer and staff would cash in on a $1 million bonus from the New York Racing Association for any horse from Japan that wins the race. The Kentucky-bred colt who's based in Japan missed the Derby and finished sixth in the Preakness.

"They were hoping originally to go to the Kentucky Derby from there, but that was impossible,” exercise rider and traveling assistant Masaki Tanako said through an interpreter. "Being nominated for the Triple Crown, you’re able to give it a good go for the other two. We figured we might as well take advantage of the other two nominations.”

Beyond the $1 million bonus, France Go de Ina is running for his owner and trainer's home country that's in a state of emergency because of the pandemic.

“In Japan, winning abroad is always a big thing kind of carrying that Team Japan spirit,” Tanako said. “With everything going on in Japan with the coronavirus right now, being able to come back with a big win like this would probably be very uplifting.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Sir Winston holds off favorite Tacitus to win Belmont
Country House wins Kentucky Derby via DQ
11-1 Rombauer wins Preakness after skipping Kentucky Derby
War of Will wins Preakness Stakes; holds off riderless horse
Essential Quality is 2-1 favorite for the Kentucky Derby
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State