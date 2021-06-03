Ribbon cutting slated for White Cliffs trail in Kingman

KINGMAN – A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the White Cliffs Wagon Trail Phase 1 Project is slated for Monday June 7 at 10 a.m., the City of Kingman announced in a news release.

City Parks and Recreation Director Mike Meersman will also hike the new trails after the ribbon is cut to show any interested attendees the final product.

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said the city has great parks and trails that attract people from Kingman, and regionally.

“This is another wonderful addition that improves livability within our city and enhances tourism,” Miles said. “We’re excited for the next phase of this project to begin.”

Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said the trail project is a “vision” that has been long awaited by Meersman.

“His passion and dedication will lead to an even bigger expansion of this trail with more funding provided by our State Parks Department,” Foggin said in the release.

Phase 1 construction on the project began Dec. 20, 2021, and finished recently.

A $30,000 grant awarded to the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Division helped pay for the project, which was designed by the Colorado River Area Trail Alliance, with construction help provided by the American Conservation Experience. Sign holders, handicap parking, and more were provided by City of Kingman Parks and Recreation team members.