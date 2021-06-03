OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rodeo queen to be introduced at PRCA rodeo in Kingman

The 2021 Andy Devine Pro Rodeo court consists of, from left, queen contestant Zandree Frederickson, queen contestant Naomi Atchley, 2020 Andy Devine Pro Rodeo Queen Adison Leo, and teen queen contestant Kennedy Mertes. (Courtesy photo)

The 2021 Andy Devine Pro Rodeo court consists of, from left, queen contestant Zandree Frederickson, queen contestant Naomi Atchley, 2020 Andy Devine Pro Rodeo Queen Adison Leo, and teen queen contestant Kennedy Mertes. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 3, 2021 4:55 p.m.

KINGMAN – The 2021 Andy Devine Pro Rodeo queen pageant was held on May 22, and the winner will be announced on Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. during the second and final day of the PRCA rodeo at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

The contestants were judged on horsemanship in a competition at the fairgrounds, showing their ability to ride a set pattern and demonstrate control.

Also that day, they were judged on modeling, public speaking, their answers to impromptu questions and a private interview with the judges at the Elks Lodge in Kingman.

Queen contestants are Naomi Atchley, 16, of Mohave Valley, and Zandree Frederickson, 16, of Fort Mohave.

The only Teen Queen contestant this year is Kennedy Mertes, 13, of Kingman.

Winners will be crowned by the reigning 2020 Andy Devine Pro Rodeo Queen, 18-year-old Adison Leo. Leo will be attending Colorado State University in the fall to study Equine Science. “Representing my hometown rodeo has truly been a childhood dream come true,” Leo said. “Thank you all for this humbling experience.”

Information provided by Andy Devine Pro Rodeo

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Rodeo pageant contestants: racing for the crown
Andy Devine Pro Rodeo seeks pageant contestants
Seven contestants vying for rodeo crowns
Welcome to Kingman's Andy Devine Days
Rodeo queen hopefuls prepare for the contest
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State