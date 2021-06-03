Rodeo queen to be introduced at PRCA rodeo in Kingman

KINGMAN – The 2021 Andy Devine Pro Rodeo queen pageant was held on May 22, and the winner will be announced on Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. during the second and final day of the PRCA rodeo at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

The contestants were judged on horsemanship in a competition at the fairgrounds, showing their ability to ride a set pattern and demonstrate control.

Also that day, they were judged on modeling, public speaking, their answers to impromptu questions and a private interview with the judges at the Elks Lodge in Kingman.

Queen contestants are Naomi Atchley, 16, of Mohave Valley, and Zandree Frederickson, 16, of Fort Mohave.

The only Teen Queen contestant this year is Kennedy Mertes, 13, of Kingman.

Winners will be crowned by the reigning 2020 Andy Devine Pro Rodeo Queen, 18-year-old Adison Leo. Leo will be attending Colorado State University in the fall to study Equine Science. “Representing my hometown rodeo has truly been a childhood dream come true,” Leo said. “Thank you all for this humbling experience.”

