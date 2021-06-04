State reports 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County

KINGMAN - The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, and one additional death from the virus, in Mohave County on Friday, June 4.

The death increased the toll in the county, by the state’s calculations, to 739 since the beginning of the pandemic 15 months ago.

Despite vaccines being readily available, the deaths from COVID-19 in Mohave County keep adding up, with 12 recorded in the past two weeks by county health officials.

There were 83 new cases of the coronavirus and six deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday. That compares to 90 cases and six deaths in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, May 26, and 70 cases and two deaths in the prior seven days. There were 92 cases and seven deaths in the week ending Wednesday, May 12; and 116 cases and five deaths recorded in the seven-day period ending May 5.

According to tabulations on the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 194 coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. It is followed by Kingman with 151, Lake Havasu City with 151, Fort Mohave with 56, Golden Valley with 33 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,089 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,158 for Bullhead City, 4,661 for Kingman, 1,724 for Fort Mohave, 1,133 for Golden Valley, 801 for Mohave Valley and 446 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 146 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 53 in Dolan Springs and 38 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.5 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3.1%, meaning 31 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 9.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,725 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 20,855 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 23,137 cases in the county. The county counts 640 deaths, while the state reports 739. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, June 3 there were 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County from 418 tests for a positivity rate of 6%.

The positivity rate in the county was 1% (7/618) on Thursday, May 27; 4% (16/388) on Friday, May 28; and 4% on Wednesday, June 2.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 197,851 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Friday, June 4, AZDHS was reporting 20 new deaths and 346 new cases from 17,698 tests for a positivity rate of 2%. More than 883,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,673 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 33.3 million confirmed cases and 596,518 deaths the morning of Friday, June 4.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,704,026 deaths from nearly 172 million confirmed cases on Friday, June 4.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available at area pharmacies and Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus. A list of providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

The two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered in Mohave County for those ages 18 and older. Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, and appointments are required.

Persons experiencing problems making an appointment can call the county Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at 928-753-8665 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for assistance.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Masks are also required inside all federally owned buildings, as well as buildings owned by the City of Kingman and in most owned by Kingman Regional Medical Center.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for persons 18 and older at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.