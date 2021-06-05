OFFERS
Baseball: Arizona, ASU win at regionals

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 5, 2021 2:17 p.m.

TUCSON - Tanner O’Tremba batted 3 for 4 with a home run and Tony Bullard and Kobe Kato each went 3 for 5 and the trio combined to drive in seven runs and Arizona fought off Grand Canyon at the end for a 12-6 win in the Tucson Regional late Friday.

Arizona scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning while sending 10 batters to the plate for the game’s final margin in an almost four-hour contest.

The Lopes, in their first post-season appearance at the Division I level, led 4-0 after 1 1/2 innings before Arizona began chipping away.

Arizona (41-15) scored a pair in the bottom of the second and a run in each of the next two innings before taking the lead for good on O’Tremba’s two-run homer in the sixth.

The two squads combined to pound out 31 total hits and the Wildcats (41-15) batted .414 (17 for 41) at the plate.

Jacob Wilson went 3 for 5 for Grand Canyon (39-20-1).

McLain's walk-off lifts ASU

AUSTIN, Texas - Sean McLain had an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning and a walk-off single in the ninth as Arizona State beat Fairfield University 7-6 on Friday at the Austin Regional.

Arizona State (33-20) plays No. 2 overall seed Texas in the winner's bracket, and Fairfield (37-4) plays Southern in a loser-out game, on Saturday.

Joe Lampe singled to center field and Kai Murphy followed with a pinch-hit single before Drew Swift walked to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth.

Lampe scored when pinch-hitter Blake Pivaroff was hit by pitch to make it 6-all and two pitches later McLain dropped a line drive into right-center to bring home Murphy.

Justin Guerrera had a career-high four hits, including two doubles, and three runs, and Mike Handal hit a solo home run for Fairfield.

McLain walked, stole second and then scored on a single by Ethan Long and Jack Moss hit a two-run homer to give the Sun Devils a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth but Charlie Pagliarini had an RBI double in the sixth and Handal went home on a wild pitch before Matt Venuto and Ryan Strollo scored on back-to-back bases-loaded walks to give the Stags a 5-4 lead in the seventh. Guerrera hit a two-out double down the left-field line and scored on a single by Sean Cullen in the top of the eighth.

Hunter Jump singled in the bottom of the inning and was replaced by pinch-runner Seth Nager who scored on McLain's double five pitches later.

