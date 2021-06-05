Death Notice | Santa James
Originally Published: June 5, 2021 3:40 p.m.
On July 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa James Memorial will be held at the Golden Valley VFW where he played music for quite some time. Hot dogs, chips, sodas and water and sharing of memories of Santa James. Also watermelon. Contact Roxanne at (760) 964-3376 to RSVP for this Memorial Event.
VFW Chaplain Lou will give a blessing and eulogy at the start of the event. Everyone welcome!
VFW Post 2555 6068 W. Supai Dr. Golden Valley, AZ 86413 Sunday, July 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for food and sharing of memories.
Most Read
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Kingman man arrested after body of woman found in storage unit
- Mohave 911
- Kingman veteran receives tiny home of his own
- Rodeo queen to be introduced at PRCA rodeo in Kingman
- Hopes high for $5B gas processing plant in Kingman
- Kingman looks to address the issue of half-streets
- Obituary
- Mohave County Sheriff investigating fatal shooting in Golden Shores
- Obituary
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: