Death Notice | Santa James

On July 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa James Memorial will be held at the Golden Valley VFW where he played music for quite some time. Hot dogs, chips, sodas and water and sharing of memories of Santa James. Also watermelon. Contact Roxanne at (760) 964-3376 to RSVP for this Memorial Event.

VFW Chaplain Lou will give a blessing and eulogy at the start of the event. Everyone welcome!

VFW Post 2555 6068 W. Supai Dr. Golden Valley, AZ 86413 Sunday, July 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for food and sharing of memories.