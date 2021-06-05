OFFERS
Diet Center diet tip of the week: What about the other white meat?

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick, Health & Wellness Writer
Originally Published: June 5, 2021 3:58 p.m.

Did you know that pork is not what it used to be?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Did you know that pork is about 30% leaner than it was 30 years ago?

Pork cuts have a reputation of being an unhealthy, high-fat source of protein. However, many cuts are 30% leaner than they were 30 years ago! Changes in breeding and feeding have resulted in the production of some very lean pork cuts that are a source of iron, B vitamins and zinc.

For example, well-trimmed pork tenderloin has almost as little fat as skinless chicken breast. Well-trimmed pork tenderloin has about 1.3 grams of fat and about .5 grams of saturated fat per ounce. Skinless chicken breast has about one gram of fat and about.3 grams of saturated fat per ounce. Also, pork fat contains less saturated fat than beef or lamb fat. There is still 20-25 milligrams of cholesterol per ounce in pork, so it is important to consume pork no more than three times a week. It is important to stick to the lean cuts allowed in your Diet Center program, which include tenderloin and loin.

The best way to prepare pork is to trim it prior to cooking and use low-sodium or sodium-free marinades. Fat-free salad dressing is a good option to marinate a pork loin chop. Many seasonings go well with pork, including thyme, rosemary, pepper, garlic, ginger, oregano and mustard. Lean pork also cooks quickly, so it is a good choice when you need to prepare a quick meal. Pork is the “other white meat” that fits as a protein choice for your meals.

How about some mushrooms with that pork loin or pork tenderloin?

Mushrooms are low in calories. They are also fat-free and high in flavor! So, they are an excellent addition to a healthy meal. Mushrooms are a good source of iron, riboflavin and niacin. They are also a source of fiber, folate, potassium, vitamin C and complex carbohydrates.

When preparing mushrooms, wipe them gently with a cloth or brush to remove any dirt. Rinse them quickly under water and pat them dry. They are tasty sautéed with a little vegetable oil and herbs (try rosemary, thyme and/or garlic). You can add a little low-sodium broth while sautéing. It should take a minute or two to cook mushrooms. They can also be cooked in a microwave, or brushed with a little oil and broiled, grilled, or roasted in the oven. They are perfect additions to soups, pastas and casseroles. Large portobello mushroom caps are meaty and flavorful enough for a veggie sandwich. You can munch on some mushrooms for much flavor and nutrients!

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you have found your weight up since COVID call me at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.

