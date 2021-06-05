Mohave 911 | June 6, 2021

Dangerous Drugs

Dustin Clinton Thomas Jamison, 27, of Mohave Valley, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, May 27 after reportedly giving deputies a false name during a traffic stop.

MCSO wrote in a news release that at 3:15 p.m., deputies were patrolling the area of Highway 95 and Reservation Road in Mohave Valley. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a gold van and made contact with the driver and sole occupant, later identifies as Jamison. According to law enforcement, Jamison gave deputies a false name and claimed he did not have any identification on his person.

Deputies observed Jamison holding a wallet in his hands with a social security card with his name on it. When asked, Jamison reportedly admitted to giving a false name and advised he had an active arrest warrant.

Jamison was detained, and MCSO reports a subsequent pat search resulted in deputies locating 1.5 grams of methamphetamine in his pants pocket. A search of the vehicle revealed a glass pipe and syringes, the sheriff’s office continued.

Jamison was arrested on suspicion of dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale and two counts of drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Drug Possession

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Arizona Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission, executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1500 block of E. Valencia Road in Fort Mohave on Friday, May 28 that resulted in the arrests of three Fort Mohave residents.

The sheriff’s office wrote in a news release that one male subject, identified as Floyd Andrew Johnson, 31, was detained in front of the property. Inside the residence, a male subject identified as Michael Patrick Lunde, 56, and a female subject identified as Stephanie Dawn Vickers, 34, were also detained. MCSO wrote that an initial pat search of Lunde revealed 4.6 grams of heroin.

Deputies reportedly located several items of drug paraphernalia and a usable amount of methamphetamine in the bedroom occupied by Vickers. Multiple items of drug paraphernalia and a usable amount of methamphetamine were located in the area commonly occupied by Johnson, while a vial of Narcan and 8 grams of heroin were located in the area commonly occupied by Lunde.

In another room of the house, deputies reportedly located 6.7 grams of heroin, additional drug paraphernalia and packaging materials. During the course of the investigation, the residence was also found to be in close proximity to an elementary school.

Johnson was arrested on suspicion of dangerous drug possession, possession/use of drugs in a drug free zone and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies. Lunde was arrested on suspicion of narcotic drug possession, narcotic drug possession for sale, selling drugs in a drug free zone, possession/use of drugs in a drug free zone, drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies, and two active warrants. Vickers was arrested on suspicion of dangerous drug possession, possession/use of drugs in a drug free zone, drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies, and an active arrest warrant.

Dangerous Drug Possession/Identity Theft

Danny Wayne Rutherford, 30, of Bullhead City, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, May 29 after allegedly giving law enforcement a fake name due to having an active warrant.

MCSO wrote in a news release that at noon Saturday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Boundary Cone Road. Deputies contacted the driver, later identified as Rutherford, and a female passenger.

Rutherford reportedly gave deputies a false name and when deputies attempted a records search for the name given, discovered the discrepancy.

According to MCSO, Rutherford admitted to giving the false name because he had an active warrant. The female passenger, who was the registered owner of the vehicle, consented to a vehicle search.

Deputies report locating 15 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale inside the car. Rutherford claimed possession of the methamphetamine and the female passenger was released from the scene.

Rutherford was arrested on suspicion of dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and taking the identity of another, all felonies.

He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Drugs/Fugitive

Shawn Kirby Rapp, 41, of Topock, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of felony drug possession and a fugitive from justice warrant on Monday, May 31.

At 4:14 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Highway 95 and Paseo El Rio in Mohave Valley. Deputies made contact with the driver and sole occupant, identified as Rapp, and reportedly observed a broken glass smoking pipe on the passenger floor board, a fresh cut on Rapp’s abdomen and broken glass in his lap.

Rapp was asked to exit the vehicle and he was detained. A records check reportedly revealed Rapp’s driver’s license to be suspended, and that he had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Washington.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rapp admitted to breaking the glass pipe as deputies approached him and concealing a glass vile of methamphetamine in his boxers. Deputies located the drugs, which weighed approximately2 grams.

Rapp was arrested on suspicion of felony dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, as well as a fugitive from justice warrant, and was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.