Mohave County issues 19 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending May 28:

– Mohave Electric: 3168 N. Dawn Way, Lake Havasu City; electric 200 amp.

– Gene Clark: 3501 Amigo Drive, Kingman; new 200 amp panel.

– Ambient Edge: 4416 W. Tangerine Drive, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 4 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Paul Carrico: 3207 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; relocate power pole with 200 amp service.

– London Pacific: Dolan Springs; panel replacement 100 amp.

– Thomas Cordell: 3085 E. Butler Ave., Kingman; upgrade to 200 amp panel.

– Seabee Electric: 3222 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; panel upgrade to 100 amp.

– Seabee Electric: 3920 N. Bowie Road, Golden Valley; relocate existing power pole and panel upgrade to 200 amp.

– Susan Shafer: 4160 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; upgrade to 200 amp panel.

– Barkhurst Electric: Golden Valley; add electric to metal garage and carport.

– Nick Benson: 10700 N. Campolindo Lane, Kingman; 200 amp service adding electric to existing building.

– Barry Giannoni: 2800 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; demo all existing structures on property.

– M.Y. Electric: 1967 E. Folzman Drive, Lake Havasu City; electric upgrade to 200 amp.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3019 E. Mescalero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3018 E. Mescalero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Redmond Construction: Mohave Valley; demo permit.

– Aquatic Pools & Landscape: 10719 S. River Terrace Drive, Mohave Valley; gas line to future fire pit.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3055 N. Pero Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate.

– Discreet Electric Service: Golden Valley; panel upgrade 200 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending June 3:

– Axiom Enterprises of Kingman: 315 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

– DTL Enterprises: 2001 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A and B, Kingman; remodel; $728.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 942 Center St., Kingman; residential demo; $47.

– Stilmor Construction: 1019 Beverly Ave., Ste. A and B, Kingman; two-family dwelling; $2,702.

– Interstate Steel Structure: 2458 Omaha Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $828.

– Select Electric: 906 Madison St., Kingman; electric; $293.

– Mohave Solar: 3315 Cerritos Lane, Kingman; electric; $128.

– DeVault Electric: 601 El Dorado St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

– Sommers Construction: 3558 N. Pearl St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,290.

– Sommers Construction: 3555 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,290.

– Hill Development: 2289 Ginger St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

– Sequoia Homes: 3570 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; new FR; $4,715.

– Sequoia Homes: 3566 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,715.

– Sommers Construction: 3549 N. Roosevelt St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,290.

– Ryan Campbell: 2901 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; new SFR; $5,634.

– Jeremy Bennetti: 516 Park St., Kingman; retaining walls; $160.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending May 27:

– Andy Devine Group 2: 424 E. Beale St., Kingman; motel.

– Double Horn Construction: 604 Turquoise St., Kingman; contractor.

– Vision Landscape and Design: 2631 Ashfork Ave., Kingman; landscaping/lawn care.

– Wanderlush Studios: 207 N. 4th St., Kingman; beauty shop.

– Turner Hill Properties: 938 E. Beale St., Kingman; real estate office.

– Sunbound Solar: 9237 E. Via De Ventura, Tempe; solar energy products.