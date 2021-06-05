OFFERS
Mohave County Supervisors to sweeten pot for $5B gas processing plant

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider dedicating a portion of alternative fuel tax credit to accelerate the development of a zero sulfur gasoline manufacturing plant in the Kingman area at its meeting set for 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 7 at the county administration building, 700 W. Beale St. An artists rendering of the proposed plant is shown. (Courtesy illustration)

Originally Published: June 5, 2021 2:35 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider dedicating a portion of alternative fuel tax credit to accelerate the development of a zero sulfur gasoline manufacturing plant in the Kingman area at its meeting set for 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 7 at the county administration building, 700 W. Beale St.

Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 placed an item on Monday’s agenda that if approved would support the dedication of a portion of the existing 50-cent-per-gallon alternative fuel tax credit to accelerate the development of the proposed $5 billion NACERO zero sulfur gasoline manufacturing plant eyed for the Kingman area in Mohave County.

The agenda notes it is projected the project would create 2,500 construction jobs during the five-plus years of construction as well as 400 permanent, high-paying jobs.

Supervisors will consider approval of appointments for Republican and Democratic committeemen, as well as multiple rezone requests for properties throughout the county.

The board will also consider approval of two contracts totaling over $200,000 with the Arizona Department of Housing to service the disabled, chronically homeless families of Mohave County.

Supervisors, as the board of directors for the Mohave County Flood Control District, may approve a job proposal from Desert Construction for $112,305 for the expansion and maintenance of the California Basin in Valle Vista.

In other Valle Vista matters, supervisors may approve a 30-mile an hour speed limit on Brooks Boulevard from Jemez Road to Painted Rock Drive, and painted Rock Drive from Brooks Drive to Concho Drive in the Valle Vista area.

Also Monday, an item from Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 asking to direct the county manager and staff to work with each county supervisor to allocate their district’s allocation of American Recovery Act funding “to satisfy specific public needs within each of Mohave County’s five unique supervisory districts.”

In other business, supervisors will vote on authorizing the Department of Risk and Emergency Management to apply for $142,949 in Emergency Management Performance Grant funds.

The board will also receive a COVID-19 update from Public Health Director Denise Burley.

State