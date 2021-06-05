OFFERS
Obituary | Lawton William Cavalliere

Originally Published: June 5, 2021 3:38 p.m.

Lawton William Cavalliere, born Sept. 27, 1963, left this earth to ride greener pastures on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Lawton was preceded in death by his father Spence Cavalliere; uncle Vince Cavalliere; grandparents William and Jerre Cavalliere, and Lawton and Elenore Champie; and his brother-in-law Craig Blunk.

Lawton leaves us to share his memories with his mother Ibbie Champie; children Cameron Lyn, Lawton Oakley, and Carly Elizabeth Cavalliere; sisters Connie Jenson and Codie Champie; brothers-in-law David Jenson and Rhett Kennedy; and nieces and nephews Bailey Blunk, Lenay Fancher, Tanner Blunk, Jimmy Jenson and Sean Jenson.

Lawton was born and raised on Arizona cattle ranches. He was a natural athlete at any sport he ever put his hand to. Lawton gave his heart to the Lord in his early teens and there he found a love for music, playing the guitar and drums. He worked most of his life on cattle ranches in Northern Arizona, coming back to live on and run the Cavalliere Ranch. Lawton loved roping wild cattle and gathering wild horses. His smile will be dearly missed by all.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 5 at the Cavalliere Ranch.

