Obituary Notice | Norman Lee Stanley

Norman Lee Stanley was born in Dickens, Texas on Nov. 30, 1922, to Arthur and Leila Stanley. He passed away peacefully on May 5, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona.

He is survived by his sons Danny (Jackie), David (Deanna) and Matt (Shelley). He is also survived by many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his three siblings and wife of 45 years, Jennie.

A graveside service was held on May 12, 2021.