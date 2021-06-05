Stockton Hill Road slurry project starts Monday, June 7 in Kingman

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will begin a slurry project on Stockton Hill Road between Gordon Drive and Northern Avenue on Monday, June 7.

The city wrote in a news release that there will be some ancillary work removing symbols and markings on Monday. However, the slurry placement will take place Tuesday, June 8 and Wednesday, June 9. Work will be completed during daylight hours and lane restrictions will be in place.

“Please use alternative routes if possible and obey slower speed limits in work zones,” the city wrote. “The City of Kingman urges motorists to pay extra attention while driving in and around work zones, maintenance vehicles, and encourages ... maintaining safe and smart driving habits during the construction season, and at all times, when operating a motor vehicle.”

Information provided by the City of Kingman