OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, June 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Stockton Hill Road slurry project starts Monday, June 7 in Kingman

The City of Kingman will begin a slurry project on Stockton Hill Road between Gordon Drive and Northern Avenue on Monday, June 7. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman will begin a slurry project on Stockton Hill Road between Gordon Drive and Northern Avenue on Monday, June 7. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 5, 2021 2:37 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will begin a slurry project on Stockton Hill Road between Gordon Drive and Northern Avenue on Monday, June 7.

The city wrote in a news release that there will be some ancillary work removing symbols and markings on Monday. However, the slurry placement will take place Tuesday, June 8 and Wednesday, June 9. Work will be completed during daylight hours and lane restrictions will be in place.

“Please use alternative routes if possible and obey slower speed limits in work zones,” the city wrote. “The City of Kingman urges motorists to pay extra attention while driving in and around work zones, maintenance vehicles, and encourages ... maintaining safe and smart driving habits during the construction season, and at all times, when operating a motor vehicle.”

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Stockton Hill Road project update
Schedule in place for finalization of Stockton Hill Road project
Paving dates set for this week on Stockton Hill Road project
Stockton Hill Road project update
Stockton Hill waterline replacement project continues
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State