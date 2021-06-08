OFFERS
Arizona passes 6M doses administered

More than 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state of Arizona, state health officials said Monday, June 7. (Adobe image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 8, 2021 2:59 p.m.

PHOENIX - More than 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have now been administered since becoming available in the state.

Gov. Doug Ducey hailed it as a major milestone Monday and urged Arizona residents to keep the momentum to get vaccinated going.

More than 3.3 million people statewide have received at least the first dose. That is 47.3% of Arizona's vaccine-eligible population. Around 2.9 million are fully vaccinated.

The state is shutting down operations of its mass vaccination sites by June 28. Public health officials cited the vast availability of doses at community health centers, doctors' offices, pharmacies and pop-up clinics.

